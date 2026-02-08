2 days ago

Gunmen have killed three people and abducted a Catholic priest following a violent early-morning attack on a church residence in Nigeria’s Kaduna State, once again underscoring the deepening security crisis in the country’s north.

The assault occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday in the Kauru district, when armed men stormed the residence of the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Karku.

Church officials later identified the kidnapped clergyman as Reverend Father Nathaniel Asuwaye.

In a statement, the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan said the attackers struck swiftly and with heavy firepower, killing three residents during the raid and abducting Father Asuwaye along with several others.

The diocese initially reported that a total of 10 people were taken by the assailants.

Police, however, gave a slightly different account. A spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the incident but said five people were abducted. He added that the three fatalities were members of the security forces who responded to the attack.

“Security agents engaged the bandits in a gun battle and succeeded in neutralising some of them,” the spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, two soldiers and one police officer lost their lives in the exchange.”

The latest attack comes just days after Nigerian security forces announced the rescue of all 166 worshippers who were abducted in coordinated raids on two churches in other parts of Kaduna State. Despite that success, Saturday’s incident highlights the persistent threat posed by armed groups operating across the region.

Northern Nigeria has for years grappled with widespread violence linked to banditry, kidnappings, and communal conflicts, with rural communities often bearing the brunt of the attacks. Churches and religious leaders have increasingly become targets, heightening fears among Christian communities.

The situation has also attracted international attention. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has previously accused the Nigerian government of failing to adequately protect Christians, an allegation strongly denied by authorities in Abuja.

Tensions escalated further in December when U.S. forces carried out airstrikes on what they described as terrorist targets in northwestern Nigeria.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International condemned the latest attack, describing Nigeria’s security situation as “rapidly deteriorating.”

In a statement on Sunday, the group accused the government of incompetence and failing to safeguard civilians as armed groups continue to kill, abduct, and terrorise communities across several northern states.

“The authorities must take urgent and concrete steps to protect lives,” Amnesty said, warning that continued inaction could further embolden attackers.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo addressed the violence during his weekly message to the faithful at St. Peter’s Square, expressing sympathy with the victims and concern over the situation in Nigeria.

“I stand in solidarity with all those affected by the recent attacks,” the Pope said. “I hope that the competent authorities will continue to act decisively to ensure the safety and protection of every citizen.”

As security forces intensify efforts to track down the attackers and secure the release of the kidnapped priest, residents in Kaduna and surrounding areas remain on edge, fearful of further violence in a region already scarred by years of insecurity.