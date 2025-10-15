Six people, including a toddler, were injured by stray bullets in Kwabenakwa, Obuasi East District, on October 14, 2025. The shooting occurred after a member of a family involved in a chieftaincy dispute allegedly fired celebratory gunshots following a court ruling in favor of his faction.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the suspect, identified as Kofi Cole, gathered relatives and took a tricycle to celebrate the verdict. During the celebration, gunshots were fired, with stray bullets striking six individuals, including the child.

The victims, four of whom were treated and discharged on-site, included a mother and her baby, who were transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further medical attention.

The suspect remains on the run, while the incident has left residents deeply shocked and concerned about safety in the area.