2 hours ago

Some supporters of NDC burnt tyres at the office of the party's flagbearer

At the peak of last night’s disturbances, gunshots were fired at the office of former President John Dramani Mahama by irate supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

GhanaWeb reporters at the premise report that repeated gunshots were fired at the car park as irate supporters protested the outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections declared by Jean Mensa, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

The supporters were also seen assaulting reporters of Angel TV and reporters of two other media houses in Accra.

Two reporters of GhanaWeb also became victims of the acts of these hoodlums.

One of the supporters captured by our lenses was livid that the leadership of the party sat aloof and allowed Jean Mensa and the NPP to rig the elections.

This claim of his was without evidence as the EC and independent observers have stated the election was fair.

Another set of supporters at the same premise burnt lorry tyres to register their anger over the result.

The incensed supporters made all kinds of abusive remarks and accused the media of doing the bidding of the NPP.

Earlier in the day, the supporters massed up at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission to protest over same.

The party has also officially announced its decision to contest the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader said at a press conference that Ghana’s democracy is under attack from the EC and the government.

“As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa, the EC chair.”

“We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation,” he said.

Presidential results as declared by the EC

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.

Occupying the third position is Ghana Union Movement (GUM), with 105,565 representing 0.85%

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Conventions Peoples Party obtained 12 thousand 2 hundred and 15 (12,215) being 0.093% percent of the total valid votes cast.

Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party obtained 5 thousand 5 hundred 75 (5,575) being 0.042% percent of the total valid votes cast.

Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) obtained 3 thousand 5 hundred and 74 (3,574) being 0.027% percent of the total valid votes cast.

Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress obtained 7 thousand 1 hundred and 40 (7,140) being 0.054% percent of the total valid votes cast.

Percival Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana obtained 7 thousand 6 hundred and 90 (7,690) being 0.059% percent of the total valid votes cast.

David Asibi Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC) obtained 10 thousand 8 hundred and 87 (10,887) being 0.083% percent of the total valid votes cast.

Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) obtained 6 thousand 8 hundred and 48 (6,848) being 0.052% percent of the total valid votes cast.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party obtained 6 thousand 6 hundred and 12 (6,612) being 0.50% percent of the total valid votes cast.

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, Independent candidate obtained 9 thousand 703 (9,703) being 0.074% percent of the total valid votes cast.

The EC chairperson disclosed that the result is not inclusive of the Techiman South ballots because it's being contended. She noted that the outcome will not have any impact on the verdict, hence the delcaration.

Source: Ghanaweb.com