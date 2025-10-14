5 hours ago

Ghanaian musician and former SRC President of the University of Ghana, Guru, has voiced strong frustration over what he described as deliberate sabotage by some students that caused the failure of an SRC artistes’ event during his tenure.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, the “Lapaz Toyota” hitmaker recounted how certain individuals allegedly contacted musicians and stakeholders involved in the programme, spreading false information that he had received full financial sponsorship for the show.

Guru clarified that he was, in fact, working with a limited budget of GHS 200,000, which he said was grossly inadequate for organizing an event of that scale.

“Do you know how much it takes to host an event? Sometimes it costs between ₵500,000 and ₵700,000, but I was working with just ₵200,000. How much would we have even paid Sarkodie or Black Sherif?” he lamented.

According to Guru, he leveraged his personal connections in the entertainment industry to convince top artistes to perform at a reduced cost.

Despite these efforts, he claimed that some students within the university community reached out to the artistes and event organizers, advising them to withdraw their support.

The interference, he said, crippled the event’s success, leading to its eventual flop. Guru insisted that the outcome had nothing to do with his leadership or planning abilities, but rather with intentional acts of sabotage.

“So no one should come and ask me why the SRC event flopped. It flopped because of sabotage,” he fumed.

According to him, the students contacted musicians who had agreed… pic.twitter.com/S1nvgB5Uj8 — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) October 14, 2025