The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called on the government to take decisive measures in 2026 to limit the growing involvement of foreigners in the country’s retail trading sector.

GUTA National Vice President, Clement Boateng, made the appeal during a visit by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, to Makola Market on Tuesday, December 23. The visit was also attended by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey.

Boateng stressed that the retail trading sector should remain reserved for Ghanaians, in accordance with existing regulations.

“Foreigners are increasingly taking over the retail aspect of trade from our citizens. I have therefore suggested to the Minister that the Act regulating this sector should be reviewed and strictly enforced to address the situation next year,” he said.

The appeal underscores GUTA’s push for stronger enforcement of trade regulations to protect local traders and ensure that Ghanaians retain priority in the retail sector.