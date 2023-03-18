4 hours ago

Leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has petitioned parliament over government decision to ban the importation of about 20 electrical appliances.

Energy Commission which is implementing the policy explains the move is to ensure energy conservation as well as curb the dumping of electronic waste into the country.

But speaking to the media after meeting the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, GUTA president Dr. Joseph Obeng stated implications of policy on the country has been carefully considered and thus must be aborted.

Chairman for the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea wondered why Ghana seems to be the only country in the sub-region implementing such a policy.

Deputy ranking member for the committee Dela Sowah asked government to find a middle ground with stakeholders on the policy.

Ranking member John Jinapor disclosed officials of the Energy Commission will be summoned before parliament over the matter.