The GWCL Water Ladies, in their orange outfit, were led to the field by their President Hannan A. Mumin Sienu (standing second from left)

Ghana Water Company Ladies of the Ashanti region turned the heat on their Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Power Ladies counterpart with a fully deserved victory in a holiday fun games held at the Prempeh collage park in Kumasi on Wednesday, September 21.

The one-day event, organized to help workers keep fit, saw the two companies compete in games like football, Oware, Ludu , as well as Sack race.

And it was full of pleasure, as the Ashanti GWCL watered down every power produced on the field by ECG to win each one of the competition participated in on the day.

A 1-0 triumph in a football competition capped off a list of sweet victories chalked by the women in Orange.

That was after grabbing victories in the sack race, Tug-of-Peace, Ludu and Oware.

The Power Ladies started off well with electrifying attacks but could not overcome the brilliant Water Ladies side that had a team made of talents on individual level.

After a long unsuccessful attempts on the side of ECG, it was GWCL who managed to break the deadlock with the only goal of the game in the second half to claim the ultimate trophy as well as the bragging rights.

President of the Ghana Water Ladies Association Hannan A. Mumin Sienu was the inspiration behind an excellent GWCL display, which provided the perfect response to the midweek fun to mark the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

"Going by the theme 'Developing a strong working force with an active woman', I will say today's activities have been very exciting and unifying," she said.

“It was a nice game, both teams played well but no matter what, one team will have to win and we did just that.

"I am very excited and I want to congratulate all my players for such wonderful performances. We just proved to ECG that we can water them down anytime any day."

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day games was action-packed and it will go down as one of the most exciting days between the two Utility companies, officials say.

An exhilarating aerobics amidst dancing, and other exciting activities, heralded the list of programmes on the day.

The sporting event was held in an atmosphere of unity and jollity as it drew together a horde of holidaymakers and staff, who came to witness a scintillating display of skill and performance in the four-hour holiday fun games.