3 hours ago

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has temporarily shut down operations at the Aframso Water Treatment Plant following a burst on a DN 500mm HDPE transmission pipeline supplying treated water to the Kumawu District in the Ashanti Region.

In a press release, the company said the disruption has affected water supply to Kumawu, Bodomasi, Beboro, Woraso, and nearby communities.

GWL assured customers that its engineers are working swiftly to repair the damaged pipeline and restore water production as soon as possible.

Management apologised for the inconvenience caused and appealed for patience from affected residents, stressing that all necessary measures are being taken to bring the situation under control.

The incident underscores ongoing challenges in maintaining critical water infrastructure in the region, as the company works to minimise the impact of the shutdown on communities relying on the Aframso Water Treatment Plant.