2 hours ago

The Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has sounded an urgent alarm over the growing threat of siltation in the major water bodies, warning that the rapid accumulation of silt and sediment is severely hampering the company’s ability to produce and distribute safe drinking water to millions of Ghanaians.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 20, 2025, the Managing Director Adam Mutawakilu outlined the far-reaching operational, financial, and environmental impacts of the problem — and called for a collective national response.

According to the GWL boss, the raw water sources are silting up faster than treatment plants were designed to manage.

After heavy rains, turbidity levels in several rivers and dams spike to extreme levels, making water treatment increasingly difficult, costly, and, at times, impossible.

“If we don’t act at the source, we will spend more each year to produce less water,” he cautioned. The company, therefore, plans to roll out a 24-month Catchment Recovery Plan aimed at stabilizing key river systems and reducing treatment losses.

Mounting Costs and Operational Challenges

Over the past few years, GWL has spent staggering amounts on emergency dredging to keep intake systems functional.

At Owabi, dredging cost GHS 64 million in 2024 alone, while Mampong operations consumed GHS 13.8 million.

Although these interventions restored water abstraction channels, they also caused significant downtime, reducing water supply to surrounding communities.

Siltation, the Managing Director explained, disrupts the water system on multiple fronts.

High turbidity forces frequent shutdowns for cleaning, filter washing, and sludge removal, which undermines the company’s ability to provide reliable service.

The chemical composition of the water has also changed, requiring a shift from alum to more expensive polymers to achieve acceptable treatment results.

Mechanical wear from abrasive silt has increased the rate of equipment failure, while energy use has skyrocketed as pumps are forced to work beyond their efficient limits.

“The result is a vicious cycle — we are burning more energy, replacing more parts, and using more chemicals to produce less water,” he said.

Affected Regions and Systems

The most severely affected water treatment plants include:

Eastern Region: Anyinam, Kibi, Osino, Akim Oda (Birim River), and Nsawam (Densu River).

Central & Western Regions: Daboase and Sekyere Hemang (Pra River), Bonsa (Bonsa River), and Kwanyako (Ayensu River).

Ashanti Region: Odaso (Oda River), Konongo (Anum River), and Barekese (Offin River).

Upper West Region: Jambusie (Black Volta).

Volta Region: Kpeve and Agordome (Volta Lake).

Northern Region: Dalun (White Volta)

These systems, according to GWL, are at the brink of operational failure if upstream erosion and illegal mining activities continue unabated.

GWL’s Response and Financial Burden

To mitigate the crisis, Ghana Water Limited has intensified preventive maintenance, refurbished pumps and filters, and carried out emergency dredging where necessary.

The company has also transitioned to using polymers, which perform better under current water conditions but are four times more expensive than alum. At Barekese, Odaso, and Konongo, chemical costs have surged by approximately 400%, further straining GWL’s budget.

As a tariff-regulated utility, GWL cannot immediately pass these costs on to consumers. “Affordability matters,” the Managing Director emphasized. “But the gap between regulated revenue and siltation-driven costs stretches the company beyond reasonable limits and threatens the sustainability of our mandate.”

The 24-Month Catchment Recovery Plan

To address the crisis, GWL has proposed a joint 24-month Catchment Recovery Plan focusing on eight priority rivers.

The initiative will include riverbank stabilization, re-vegetation of erosion-prone zones, survey-led dredging, and community-based enforcement of riparian buffer zones.

The company is calling for co-funding and technical collaboration with Corporate Ghana, district assemblies, and key government agencies such as the Water Resources Commission, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Minerals Commission, Ghana Gold Board, and National Security.

The plan, according to GWL, is both an environmental and economic imperative.

By tackling siltation at the source, the initiative could restore abstraction capacity, reduce treatment costs, improve energy efficiency, and extend the lifespan of vital infrastructure.

Economic and National Implications

The Managing Director warned that if siltation continues unchecked, the ripple effects would extend far beyond the water sector. Industries such as beverages, food processing, and hospitality would face production disruptions, while schools and hospitals could experience hygiene risks due to water shortages.

“When treated water becomes more expensive and less reliable, productivity falls and prices rise across the economy,” he said.