4 hours ago

Ghanaian Afro-fusion singer Gyakie has released her brand-new single, “Unconditional,” a touching love song that promises to ignite dance floors and warm hearts.

The song, which dropped this week via Flip The Music/Sony Music West Africa, is Gyakie’s second single this year after “Sankofa” in May.

“Unconditional” heralds a new chapter in her musical journey ahead of her anticipated debut album, “After Midnight,” later this year.

A Celebration of Deep, Fearless Love

According to Gyakie, “Unconditional” is a celebration of deep, fearless love wrapped in rhythm and groove.

“It’s about presence, vulnerability, and truth — the kind of love that doesn’t ask for anything but feeling,” she explains. With her enchanting vocals and lush production from Afrolektra, Gyakie sings over pulsing drums: “Come and give me love! You no for pay. Want make you dey my body make I feel okay. This be unconditional…”

A Showcase of Gyakie’s Signature Sound

The song’s blend of glowing melodies and emotional storytelling showcases Gyakie’s signature sound, which has endeared her to fans across Africa and beyond.

“Unconditional” is built to resonate on the dance floor and in the heart, showcasing Gyakie at her most free, expressive, and emotionally open.

Gyakie’s Rising International Profile

Gyakie, born Jackline Acheampong, has been making waves in the music industry since breaking out in 2020.

Her unique blend of soulful storytelling and genre-fluid songs has earned her a reputation as one of Africa’s most dynamic female voices.

The success of her previous single, “Sankofa,” which debuted on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Top 50 chart and ranked in the Top 5 Trending videos on YouTube in Ghana, is a strong indication of her growing international profile.

Music Video Release

The music video for “Unconditional” was released, capturing Gyakie’s personal journey through powerful movement and sleek Afro-fusion styling.

The video places dynamic dance routines at its core, using movement to explore themes of vulnerability, love, and resilience.