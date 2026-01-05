3 hours ago

Ghanaian singer Gyakie put smiles on faces in Sunyani after making a touching gesture that quickly warmed hearts.

While passing through town, the songstress stopped to engage a coconut seller and decided to buy every coconut on his cart, paid him in full, and then encouraged him to share the coconuts freely with people around.

To top it off, Gyakie asked the visibly surprised vendor to close for the day and go home to rest, turning an ordinary workday into an unforgettable moment.

The kind act drew admiration from onlookers and social media users alike, with many praising the artiste for using her platform to show empathy and support for hardworking Ghanaians.

Sometimes, it’s the simplest gestures that make the loudest impact—and Gyakie’s Sunyani moment was a beautiful reminder of that.