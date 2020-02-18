3 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor, two lecturers of the University of Ghana who were at the center of the BBC’s sex-for-grade exposé are to undergo training on the university’s sexual misconduct policy before resuming work.

This follows a 6-month and 4-month suspension for Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor respectively, after the school’s Disciplinary Committee found both individuals guilty of violating some relevant provisions on misconduct in the University of Ghana Statutes and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members.

The suspension which took effect from January 1, 2020 is without pay in both cases.

A statement released by the University’s public affairs directorate stated,

“In line with statute 46 (2) of the University of Ghana Statutes, as amended and regulation 15.0 of the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana, the Disciplinary Committee recommended a six-month suspension without pay for Professor Gyampo and a four-month suspension without pay for Dr. Butakor.

In addition, the statement said,

“Prof Gyampo and Dr. Butakor are required to undergo appropriate training on the University of Ghana’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana. They will be required to receive a positive assessment after the training before resumption of their duties. They are also required to undergo annual assessment for a period of 5 years.”

Read below the full statement:

UG release