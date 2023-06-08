6 hours ago

Celebrated Ghanaian female musician Wendy Shay and Haitian musician K-Dilak have released a new single titled “Balance It,” – a cross-cultural collaboration that has already become a global hit.

The song, which is a blend of Afrobeats and Haitian kompa, has been praised for its catchy melody, Wendy Shay’s powerful vocals, and K-Dilak’s rhythmic rapping.

It has already racked up over 1 million views on YouTube and is currently charting in several countries around the world.

Wendy Shay is a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry. She has won several awards, including the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for “Best New Artiste” and “Breakthrough Artiste of the Year.”

Her single “Survivor” was a massive hit, topping charts in Ghana and several other African countries.

K-Dilak is a popular Haitian musician who has won several awards, including the 2020 MAGHAITI Media Group Award for “Best Male Artist.” His music has been praised for its positive messages and its fusion of Haitian and international sounds.

The collaboration between Wendy Shay and K-Dilak is a testament to the power of music to bring people together from different cultures.

The song “Balance It” is a celebration of diversity and a reminder that music can transcend borders and connect people from all over the world.

