7 hours ago

Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, has officially declared her intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the constituency, pledging to uphold and advance the legacy of her late husband.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Hajia Amina reflected on the profound personal loss she suffered following her husband’s death on January 4, describing the period as the most painful chapter of her life. She said she lost not only a loving husband but also a mentor and pillar of leadership within her family.

“His sudden departure has created a deep void. He taught us to value humanity and to live lives rooted in gratitude to the Almighty,” she noted.

She revealed that the immense show of compassion and solidarity from residents of Ayawaso East during her family’s time of grief had deeply touched her and strengthened her resolve to serve the constituency.

“Even in these stormy moments, I have come to appreciate the depth of love and affection the people of this constituency showed my family — a true reflection of the bond they shared with my late husband,” she said.

According to Hajia Amina, elders, grassroots supporters, and other key stakeholders within and beyond the constituency have repeatedly encouraged her to step forward and continue the work her husband began.

“After careful reflection on the appeals from well-meaning members of the constituency, particularly our elders and the grassroots, I have accepted the call to serve,” she stated, adding that the decision, though made in a time of mourning, was guided by what she described as the “wise counsel” of the people.

Following the Electoral Commission’s declaration of the Ayawaso East seat as vacant and the subsequent announcement of primaries by the NDC General Secretary, Hajia Amina confirmed her readiness to officially contest.

Presenting herself as a mother and widow with a deep concern for society’s most vulnerable, she said her motivation is rooted in service.

“As a woman who cares deeply about the poor, the vulnerable, widows, orphans, and the youth in need of jobs, I feel a responsibility to step into the big shoes of my late husband and continue his legacy and the Reset agenda he began,” she assured.

Her declaration sets the stage for a closely watched primary as the NDC prepares to select a new parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East.