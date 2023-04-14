33 minutes ago

TikToker and social media personality, Hajia Bintu has apologized for a viral video in which she is captured promoting a product deemed to be charms that women can use to tie down their men.

Her post elicited a load of backlash from social media users as well as people in the entertainment industry with some calling for the police to take action.

Responding to the reactions, Hajia Bintu issued an apology via her Snapchat account stating that she was negligent in promoting the particular brand.

"I want to take this opportunity to apologize to all. I promote products for various brands and this time my management team and I, were negligent in accessing the effects of marketing products that a vendor brought to us.

"I have no intentions to attract such "out of line" effects on the General Public, myself and my brand. I am sincerely sorry for this act," her statement read.

About the controversial video:

Hajia Bintu on April 12 was captured in the viral video promoting 'Kayamata' products, a substance mainly used by women to charm men and extort money from their sexual partners.

Testifying the goodness of the so-called powerful product, she explained that any woman who purchases them will automatically be gifted large sums of money by any man she comes in contact with whether through sexual intercourse or just a handshake.

She added that male sponsors or as she puts it 'Papa No' who prove stubborn when asked for money will succumb to a woman who uses the said product.

Bintu listed them as: "Fuck & Stay, Attraction To Rich Men, Love & Pay, Love Me Alone, and Do As I Say."

Social media users including influencers and women have condemned the move by Hajia Bintu who they claim is leading many astray.

Kayamata are potions and herbs believed to have the tendency of nailing a man or woman down after a sexual encounter. Patronizers claim it has saved their relationships and helped them deal with partners who are stingy.

After the use of these products, one's victim is quick to 'do as their partner says'.

Credit: Ghanaweb