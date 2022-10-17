21 minutes ago

It was an event that assembled some public figures and Hajia Bintu was not left out, neither did she fail to grab the attention of the attendees when she touched down at Brasa Restaurant, Sunday night, for Black Sherif’s private cocktail and dinner.

The socialite, famed for her hourglass figure, clad a back cut-out pencil dress made of elastane fabric. The dress was stylishly tied on the shoulder area to keep her clothes together. Her look was complemented by a curly short hair extension which she matched with a pair of white heels, GhanaWeb observed.

Taking notice of the paparazzi, Hajia Bintu turned her backside to the cameras while touching her thighs.

Also at the event were Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, D Black, Andy Dosty and other showbiz personalities.

The event was also graced by some businessmen and politicians including Dr. Sir Sam Jonah (President of AngloGold Ashanti, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital Equity Fund and the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast), Ibrahim Mahama (founder of Engineers and Planners), and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko (renowned lawyer and leading member of the New Patriotic Party).

On October 6, 2022, Blacko released his maiden album titled 'The Villain I Never Was'. The 14-track album features his monster hit songs 'Second Sermon', 'Kwaku The Traveller' and 'Soja'.

The album has no collaborations aside from 'Second Sermon remix' with Burna Boy. According to Blacko, the album is his autobiography.

“I write from a deeper, raw and real place. I don’t like to filter stories or emotions. I put everything in there. That’s how I want to see art. I feel like I’m on a journey and with the music I do, I’m kinda marking memories and telling my story as I keep going,” he said in an interview with NY DJ.

“At age 20, I’ve seen a lot. Whatever you listen to on my album and could think about, I’ve seen it in real life. That’s why I go detailed about it. This is not fictional. This is my autobiography. The album is my autobiography. That’s me from 1 to the last song…” Black Sherif added.