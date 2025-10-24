3 hours ago

Hakim Ziyech is on the verge of completing a sensational return to Morocco, with a move to Wydad Casablanca nearing finalization — just days before the club’s CAF Confederation Cup playoff against Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

The 31-year-old playmaker, currently a free agent after leaving Galatasaray, is expected to sign with one of Africa’s most decorated clubs, marking a full-circle moment in his illustrious career.

CAF Clash: Wydad vs Kotoko

Venue: Mohammed V Sports Complex, Casablanca

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Wydad hold a 1–0 advantage from the first leg in Accra, and Ziyech’s arrival could coincide with the second-leg showdown, adding star power and emotional weight to the fixture.

Ziyech’s Career Highlights

Ziyech started his career from the Ajax Youth ranks and broke into the first team as he impressed and led the "Golden Generation" to the UEFA Champions League semifinals in the 2018/19 season. He then moved to Chelsea in the 2020/21 season where he excelled from the start, winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles in the 2020/21 season.

Ziyech joined Galatasaray in May 2024 where his progress was hit by series of injuries that derailed his performances with the Turkish powerhouse. He was also pivotal figure in the Morocco team that made history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they reached the semifinals of the global showpiece.

Born in the Netherlands to Moroccan parents, Ziyech rose to fame with flair, creativity, and a lethal left foot, becoming one of Africa’s most celebrated exports.

His decision to prioritize a move to Wydad over offers from Europe and the Middle East signals a desire to reignite his form on home soil — and possibly inspire a new generation of Moroccan talent.