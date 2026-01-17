20 hours ago

Achraf Hakimi has made a remarkable gesture of sportsmanship by publicly rejecting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, insisting that Senegal national football team were the rightful winners.

‎The Morocco national football team captain’s comments come after the Confederation of African Football Appeals Board controversially overturned the final result, awarding Morocco the trophy following a disciplinary ruling against Senegal.

‎Senegal had originally won the final 1–0 on the pitch, but the outcome was reversed after CAF ruled that a brief walk-off by Senegal’s players in protest over a late VAR decision constituted a breach of regulations.

‎Speaking candidly, Hakimi said he could not accept a title that was not earned through play.

‎“My mum told me to reject the AFCON trophy. I’m officially rejecting the trophy and hope my teammates do the same,” he said. “We had a chance to win it, but we failed to win it.”

‎The Paris Saint-Germain defender emphasised that football should be decided on the field, not through administrative rulings.

‎“That’s football, sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. Senegal beat us fairly and deserved the win. It would be unfair to ruin their joy after the hard work they put in,” he added.

‎While acknowledging CAF’s authority, Hakimi maintained his stance.

‎“I respect the CAF decision, but I’m officially rejecting the trophy. I didn’t win the 2025 AFCON. Congratulations to Senegal once again.”

‎His comments have sparked widespread reaction across the football world, with many praising what they see as a rare act of integrity in modern football.

‎The controversy surrounding the final has intensified debate over governance and fairness in African football, with Hakimi’s stance highlighting the growing tension between regulatory decisions and results determined on the pitch.