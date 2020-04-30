1 hour ago

The widow of respected Ghanaian politician, Harry Sawyerr, who served as Minister for Transport and Communications, and Minister for Education in the Hilla Limann and the Rawlings administrations respectively, has passed on, seven years after her husband’s demise.

Mrs. Esther Victoria Sawyerr, popularly called Aunty Esther, according to her family died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

A notice confirming her passing said, the bereaved family will be sitting between the hours of 10am -1pm from today, Wednesday, April 29 to Friday, May 01, 2020, at her Labone residence in Accra, to receive all well-wishers who want to visit and console the family.

However, in line with announced regulations and protocols on public gatherings and physical distancing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the notice urged all well-wishers to kindly wear face masks and observe the health and safety protocols that will be in place at her residence.

Source: The Herald