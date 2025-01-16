5 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a new slate of ministerial nominees as part of his vision for governance.

Among the key nominations, Haruna Iddrisu, a former Minority Leader in Parliament and seasoned politician has been designated to lead the Education Ministry.

Governs Kwame Agbodza has been nominated to head the Roads and Highways Ministry, a sector critical to infrastructure development and national connectivity.

In the agriculture sector, Eric Opoku has been tapped as the Minister for Food and Agriculture-designate. Known for his extensive experience in rural development, Opoku is expected to spearhead initiatives aimed at boosting food security and supporting farmers.

For the newly created Ministry for Youth Development and Empowerment, NDC Youth Organiser Opare Addo has been nominated as its inaugural head. The ministry aims to prioritize youth-focused policies and programs to address unemployment and foster innovation among Ghana’s young population.

Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare has been nominated to head the Ministry for Trade and Agribusiness. Her role will involve strengthening Ghana’s trade relations and promoting agribusiness as a key driver of economic growth.

Ahmed Ibrahim has been nominated to lead the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs while Emelia Arthur has been nominated to head the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.