13 hours ago

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has firmly rejected calls for senior high schools (SHS) to allow students to keep long or natural hair, insisting that schools are not the place for “beauty contests.”

Speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration of Mawuli Senior High School in the Volta Region on Saturday, October 25, 2025, the minister said the government and education authorities would “not tolerate” long hair on SHS campuses “today or tomorrow.”

His remarks come amid renewed public debate sparked by a viral video of a first-year student at Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School crying while having her long natural hair cut in preparation for school. The incident reignited national discussions about students’ rights to wear natural or long hair in Ghanaian schools.

Mr. Iddrisu emphasized that maintaining discipline and uniformity remains central to the country’s educational system.

“There is an ongoing debate about haircuts and the size and length of hair in secondary schools. We will not tolerate it today or tomorrow, in so long as we are molding character,” he said.

He added that if schools compromise on hair rules, other areas such as footwear and dress codes could also face challenges.

“As part of our disciplinary measures, headmasters and the GES are empowered to take full control of how students behave on campuses,” he stressed.

The Education Minister reiterated that schools are not meant for fashion or self-expression but for academic and moral development.

This latest statement echoes a similar debate in 2021 when Achimota School faced public backlash for denying admission to students with dreadlocks, sparking a national conversation about cultural identity, discipline, and school regulations.