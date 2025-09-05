3 hours ago

Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu has suggested that 2.5% of Ghana’s oil revenue be dedicated to funding scholarships and bursaries as part of efforts to sustain the government’s No Fees Stress Policy.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement on the policy organised by the Students Loan Trust Fund, the minister argued that relying solely on the GETFund would be unsustainable in the long term.

Mr. Iddrisu further called for the establishment of a Scholarship and Bursaries Authority to guarantee steady financing for the policy.

He also drew attention to past criticisms by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regarding the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) commitment to social interventions, adding that the No Fees Stress Policy now stands as a clear initiative showcasing the NDC’s dedication to education and equity.

The proposal, if implemented, would tie part of Ghana’s natural resource wealth directly to student support schemes, ensuring long-term access and reducing financial barriers for tertiary students.