43 minutes ago

Hasaacas Ladies sealed yet another Women’s Premier League playoff final after beating Faith Ladies 1-0 on the final day of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

The Sekondi Gyandu Park hosted the two best teams in the Southern Zone on Sunday - as both sides were in pole position to qualify for the national playoff for the 2022/23 League title.

Hasaacas Ladies went into the game looking for a draw to qualify while a win could have taken Faith Ladies through.

After a nervous start to the game, chances were rare in the opening half as they went into the break without a goal.

Former champions Hasaacas Ladies however broke the deadlock in the 74th minute through Fatoumatu Tambouri who weaved her way through the defense before planting the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Mary Neequaye.

The visitors then came alive and began to pin their opponents for the equalizer but the host held on to win the game 1-0.

Hasaacas Ladies will now play the winner of the Northern Zone with six teams set to compete for the single a slot on Monday.

In other matches in the Southern Zone, Police Ladies lost 2-1 to Army Ladies in the ‘service’ derby. Zinatu Alhassan gave Army Ladies an early lead in the second minute but Police Ladies replied in the 18th minute before Zinatu Alhassan netted the match winner in the 25 minute.

Essiam Socrates capped what has been an incredible debut Premier League season with a 1-0 win at Thunder Queens with Blessing Agyei scoring the only goal of the match.

Priscilla Mensah scored a late equalizer to level matters for Soccer Intellectuals against Lady Strikers. Deborah Amponsah scored for LadyStrikers in the 21st minute but Mensah got on target in the 84th to give the host one point.

Meanwhile relegated Ridge City will play Berry Ladies on Wednesday before bowing out of the elite League. The Greater Accra side have only picked 3 points in the League after going 17 matches without a single victory.