Former Champions Hasaacas ladies aim to continue their hundred percent record as they welcome Army ladies to the Gyandu Park. Both sides are yet to lose a match and this weekends encounter promises to be a thrilling one. In Accra, Berry ladies will host Ladystrikers after losing to Hasaacas ladies at the same venue while Essiam Socrates look forward to their first maximum points when they come up against Soccer Intellectuals.

Read on for the Matchday 5 Preview:

BERRY LADIES VRS LADYSTRIKERS

Berry ladies will welcome Cape Coast based Ladystrikers to the Madina Astro turf in Accra on Matchday 5 of the Malta Guinness Women's League. The host will go into this fixture fresh from a 3:1 defeat to Hasaacas ladies and would like to make amends. Ladystrikers also lost their match day four fixture and this presents them an opportunity to get back to winning ways. Saturday will be a day of redemption for both teams as a win will place either side at the top half of the table and increase their hopes of finishing in the top four.

HASAACAS LADIES VRS ARMY LADIES

The Sekondi Gyandu park will witness a great encounter when Hasaacas Ladies host in form Army ladies. The home side are poised to win this game to boost their confidence and push them further on the league log.

This encounter will be an interesting one as the visitors are hoping to continue their fine form to cement their position at the top of the table. The Doo Ladies on the other hand will try to maintain their home form and composure. Hasaacas ladies have a good record in the league against Army ladies but meetings between them is unpredictable. This fixture promises to be a fiercely contested one.

ESSIAM SOCRATES VRS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS

The Mankessim AstroTurf will host a district derby between Essiam Socrates and Soccer Intellectuals. Unlike last season, the host have had a poor start to the season, managing only one draw against Lady Strikers in their first four matches of the season. Intellectuals on the other hand have won two 2 and lost 2 of the 4 Premier League games. Despite the unimpressive form of the host, matches between the two teams follows no form guard with their two previous League meetings failing to produce a winner.

SEA LIONS VRS JONINA LADIES

Bottom club Sealions are set to face debutants, Jonina Ladies at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina. Sealions have secured zero points from 4 League games and their opponents, Jonina FC sit just one point above them. The upcoming clash at the Nduom Sports Complex promises to be a significant encounter for both teams. Sealions are without a win in their last two Premier League matches on home soil having conceeded five goals and lost both games.

Jonina Ladies FC on other hand, have recorded two defeats and one draw in their last three games - scoring four and conceding six goals. Sealions will try to improve on their worse start to the season whilst Jonina Ladies FC look to build some positive momentum, in search of their second win on the spin.

FAITH LADIES VRS POLICE LADIES

Faith Ladies will face service side Police Ladies at the McDan La Town park as the Dansoman based club go into the game hoping to record a win after drawing with Jonina ladies last weekend. Faith Ladies have lost one of their leading goal scorers ,Maafia Nyame to Moroccan giants AS FAR and have struggled to find a suitable replacement. Coach Reginald Asante will be counting on other players to come to the party as they long for the maximum points. Police ladies on the other hand will bang their hopes on Mary Berko to get the results for her side.