2 hours ago

In their second group match of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League, Hasaacas Ladies encountered a stumbling block against Nigerian side Edo Queens in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

The Ghanaian champions were handed a crushing 3-0 loss by their Nigerian counterparts, significantly diminishing their chances of progressing to the next stage.

After a goalless draw in their initial game against Omnisports Etincelle from Burkina Faso, Hasaacas Ladies were aiming to secure a victory against Edo Queens.

However, the Nigerian team displayed superior strength on the field, scoring three goals during the match and securing a definitive win.

The defeat now leaves Hasaacas Ladies with one final opportunity to prove their mettle in the qualifiers, as they are set to face AS Garde National.

With the current standings working against them, the Ghanaian champions face an uphill battle to advance to the subsequent phase of the competition.

Despite the setback, Hasaacas Ladies remain determined to earn a spot in the CAF Women’s Champions League, showcasing their resilience and ambition to compete at a higher level.