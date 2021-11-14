1 hour ago

Ghanaian champions Hasaacas Ladies have three players named in the best XI of the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League/

Skipper Janet Egyir, Perpetual Agyekum and Evelyn Badu were the names from our camp that made the list.

Evelyn Badu with four goals in three games and the top scorer of the tournament, Perpetual Agyekum already with two goals and two assists were obvious picks alongside center back Janet Egyir.

The team picked a total of seven points from 3 group games and finished the group as the best attacking side scoring 8 goals in all.

Hasaacas Ladies FC will play ASFAR in the Semifinal stage with the game scheduled to come off on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Al Salam Stadium.

