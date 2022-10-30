9 minutes ago

It appears that as the day goes by, Ghanaians witness more interesting moments on social media from various individuals across board, particularly politicians.

Astute Ghanaian politician and founder of the All People's Party, Dr. Hassan Ayariga, has been in the news for ‘not too controversial’ developments, but rather his new appearance (hairstyle) which has sparked various reactions on social media.

Ayariga was spotted on GHOne TV where he was invited to discuss issues of national interest, particularly about the current ailing Ghanaian economy.

Although he was busily making key submissions, viewers couldn’t help but focus on his black permed shining hair.

Ayariga was spotted with thick-looking black dyed hair which appears to have been laid with lots of gel.

He paired the look with an orange-printed kaftan.

Pictures of his new appearance have since gone viral while generating hilarious comments from netizens.

Earlier in 2021, a couple of throwback photos of Mr. Hassan Ayariga made rounds on social media where he was seen rocking blonde braids on his faded haircut, paired with an oversized shirt.

These unfolding events perhaps, go to prove that Mr. Hassan Ayariga indeed enjoyed life in his early days.

Source: Ghanaweb