3 hours ago

Gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has sparked discussion on social media after sharing his views on marriage and having children outside of wedlock.

During an interview on NeatFM, the controversial gospel singer said he usually tells other men to focus on having kids rather than tying the knot.

He said that despite being married, he would not advise people to tow the same lane, claiming that marriage benefits women more than men.

This comes after the show’s host, Ola Michael, asked him about the current state of his marriage.

“Marriage is good but I'd advise people to rather have children, I will never advise someone to get married,” He stated.

Brother Sammy said anything could happen in marriage that might lead to a partner feeling neglected, whereas the love of a child remains constant and unwavering.

He added that even a rebellious child would support their parents if the marriage should fall apart.