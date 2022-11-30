1 hour ago

Ghanaian UK-based singer Stephanie Benson has shared an interesting way for lovers to deal with their partners after an upsetting moment.

The self-made lifestyle coach, who has since been sharing relationship tips on social media, said couples should never go to bed angry at each other.

According to her, anger can be channelled to fuel love when couples decide to get under the sheets moments after they quarrel or argue about a subject under the same roof.

Taking to Instagram to share the tip, especially with women, she said ‘anger sex’ best resolves petty fights in relationships than other approaches she can think of.

“A lot of you married women take sex off the table when you are angry at your partner. I’m not talking about when he is cheating, I’m talking about the normal crawls that happen in a relationship. Some of you get so angry that when you even go to bed all you do is coil up. I am here to tell you that when you’re angry with your partner, it is the best time to have sex. It is one of the best sex you could ever have.

“Go to where he is sitting. The sitting room, kitchen, wherever he is and shut the door. Pull his pants down and give him the best bl*w job he could ever get. Before he cums, put it right in there. That is the best way to get over anger.

“Don’t let him remember that girl he left in the office because he is pissed off. Now that I have sufficiently stimulated your senses, go take one for me,” she shared on Instagram.

Watch the video below: