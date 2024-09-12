1 hour ago

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has stated that Awutu Senya East MP, Hawa Koomson must be sent on a peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan due to her ability to fire gunshots.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia remarked while addressing NDC supporters during a campaign tour with the parliamentary candidate, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor at the Kasoa market.

General Mosquito said that Parliament is for people who have the interests of their constituents at heart and can push for their wellbeing, not for people quick to fire gunshots.

According to him, this is the trait of Naa Koryoo and urged constituents to massively vote for her and NDC flagbearer John Mahama on December 7.

Mr Nketia vowed that, the NDC in this election is poised to snatch the seat from the NPP, encourage Naa Koryoo not to lose hope in the face of adversities.

Drawing inspiration from late South African President Nelson Mandela’s jail term, the NDC Chairman said just as he[Mandela] became great after his arrest, so will Naa Koryoo be.

“Mandela was imprisoned and his detractors thought that was his end but it made him better and stronger so is the story of Naa Koryoo.

“If Hawa Koomson need the blessing would be Naa Koryoo’s blessing, she wouldn’t have done that. For the person firing the shots, she will be sent for peacekeeping in Afghanistan but Naa Koryoo will go to parliament to serve the interest of Kasoa,” he said amidst loud cheers from the crowd.

Meanwhile, Naa Koryoo cautioned Ghanaians not to make a mistake and vote for NPP again as it will lead to the collapse of the economy.