3 hours ago

Former Awutu Senya East MP Hawa Koomson has expressed heartfelt appreciation to her constituents after serving for 12 years, despite her unsuccessful re-election bid in 2024.

She remains committed to serving, guided by dedication to community. Koomson reassures NPP supporters, acknowledging disappointment but emphasizing resilience.

She expresses gratitude for collective achievements, looking forward to building a brighter future together.