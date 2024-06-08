5 hours ago

Hawa Koomson, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency has been trending since June 7, 2024.

She is in X trends along with Cantonments Police Station and #FreeNaaKoryooNow, a hashtag demanding the release from police custody of her main competitor in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was detained by the police at the Cantonments Police Station triggering an online mobilization and on ground protest at the station in the evening of June 7.

Hawa Koomson related posts were among others screenshots of statements she has made and reports published about her use of firearms during the 2020 elections.

Naa Koryoo is being detained in a gun possession case that came up last week after police found a registered gun in a car she was travelling in with two others.

She has publicly stated that she got the gun to protect herself against the MP and fisheries minister, who has in the past threatened her openly with a gun without consequences.

