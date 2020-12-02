3 hours ago

The First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has asked Ghanaians to massively vote her husband, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December 7 polls to lead this country for another four years as according to her, the President is the type who does not sleep on the job but cares more about keeping his promises.

Chronicling a series of events in a post on her Facebook page with just 5 days to the general elections, the First Lady disclosed that the things Nana Akufo-Addo talks about today and has achieved upon assuming the highest office of the land, are the same things he talked about since knowing and getting married to him. She said Ghana has, even more, brighter future with Nana Akufo-Addo since the President has already demonstrated "clearest vision" in the areas of the economy, education, agriculture, industrialization and about young people.

"Indeed, many of the things Nana talks about and has achieved these last four years are things he’s talked about ever since I’ve known and been married to him. I feel privileged to see a much closer view of a man who cares more about keeping his promises. As a citizen, I’m confident about the future of this country; that it is led by a President who has shown the clearest vision about Ghana, about the economy, education, agriculture, industrialization and about young people." Said Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

According to the First Lady, she has come to the realization that Ghana may be a land of possibilities with the young boys and girls in the country attaining their full potentials. However, she observed that the young ones will only accomplish the dreams with a leader who would not sleep until he gets things done. She thereby appealed to all Ghanaian including first-time voters to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to protect the country's progress and make it a beacon of hope to the world.

"Today, I feel connected to parts of our country and our stories through the Rebecca Foundation. Ghana may be a land of possibilities but what I have seen from these last four years is that our children can only attain their fullest potential if we have a leader who is obsessed with these possibilities and who would not catch any sleep until young boys can have a country to believe in and young girls can dare to dream; to be Presidents, Business Leaders, Scientists or First-ladies if they choose to.

"Fellow Ghanaians, this is why I appeal to you passionately in this election. Whether you are a first-time voter or have voted in previous elections, I humbly implore that you let your voices be heard more than ever. That you put our country first and vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to protect our progress and make Ghana a beacon of hope to the world." She said.

She continued, "Know that leading this great nation comes with its own burdens. There are some days when you have to take decisions that are unpopular and there are days when it would feel like everybody disagrees with your stance. Indeed, there is a part of our country that constantly questions your loyalty to the nation, your commitment to her peace and progress and your faith in Ghana’s institutions and her people. And often than not, you are called to do something about it because when you are President, doing nothing is the hardest job of all."

She added, "But we have in my husband, a man whose faith in the goodness of this country is unwavering. He neither quavers in despair nor shirks responsibility even if it feels convenient. In the last four years, you have supported us with your loyalty to the country, your friendship and most importantly your prayers. As I have prayed this morning, ​as the mountains surround ​Jerusalem​, so the LORD surrounds his people both now and forever more. I urge you once again to be our voice on the 7th of December and we will be yours for the next four years as we work together to move Ghana towards her manifest destiny."