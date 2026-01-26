2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has praised striker Albert Amoah for showing a marked improvement in attitude since his return to the club, saying the forward has come back more focused and driven.

Amoah, who rejoined the Porcupine Warriors from Libyan side Al-Ahly Benghazi on a short-term deal until the end of the season, has wasted little time making his presence felt. He was among the goalscorers as Kotoko cruised to a 3–0 victory over Basake Holy Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium at the weekend.

Speaking after the match, Zito suggested that Amoah’s spell abroad has had a positive effect on his professionalism and approach to the game.

“His approach, his attitude has changed, the attitude change,” the Kotoko coach said.

“When you go to play abroad, certain things force you to change your attitude, and that is money. If you don’t perform, they deduct it. They pay you more, so the approach to the game is quite different, even though it’s the same Amoah we all know,” he added.

The coach’s comments point to a more mature version of the forward, one who appears eager to make the most of his second chance at the Kumasi-based club.

Amoah’s goal against Basake Holy Stars underlined his growing influence in Kotoko’s attack as the team continues to push for consistency in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko will look to build on their strong form when they travel to Kpando to face Heart of Lions on Sunday in their Matchday 21 fixture, with Zito hoping Amoah’s renewed hunger can continue to drive the team forward.