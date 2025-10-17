1 hour ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed confidence in Benjamin Asare’s continued development, despite the goalkeeper’s heroic performances during Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper, who made his debut in March against Chad, has since cemented his place as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper, played six FIFA World Cup qualifying matches and keeping five clean sheets — the best defensive record in Group I.

“He’s really good. I think his strength is definitely on the line… There’s still room to improve, but I think he’s growing from game to game,” Addo told 3Sports.

Addo highlighted Asare’s:



Shot-stopping ability and reflexes on the line



Short-range blocking and composure under pressure



Potential for further improvement with consistent exposure

At 33, Asare’s maturity and calm presence have become key assets in Ghana’s defensive setup — especially with the World Cup looming.

With Otto Addo’s backing and a strong qualifying campaign behind him, Asare is poised to anchor Ghana’s defense on the global stage next summer.