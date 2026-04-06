2 hours ago

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has heaped praise on teammate Rayan Cherki, describing him as “one of the world’s best” following their growing on-field partnership.

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‎Speaking to HaytersTV, the forward highlighted Cherki’s exceptional creativity and technical ability, crediting the Frenchman for making his job significantly easier in attack.

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‎“He’s one of the world’s best. He can literally do anything with the ball, he makes my life easy,” Semenyo said.

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‎The Ghanaian forward, who has enjoyed an impressive run of form since linking up with Cherkibat Manchester city, revealed he was immediately struck by the playmaker’s talent during his first training session.

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‎“I remember my first day in training, some of the skills he was pulling up, I thought, ‘What kind of player is he?’ He’s a top player,” he added.

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‎Semenyo also pointed to Cherki’s intelligence and awareness on the pitch, noting his ability to pick out runs and deliver decisive passes.

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‎“I know he’s going to drop, try and find me in behind or play to my feet. He’s creative with the ball and we love it.”

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The comments underline the growing chemistry between the two players, which has been instrumental in Manchester City's recent attacking success.

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‎As the season progresses, their partnership is expected to play a key role in maintaining momentum, with Semenyo benefiting from the vision and flair that Cherki consistently brings to the final third.