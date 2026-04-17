7 hours ago

Antoine Semenyo has offered a vivid glimpse into his first encounter with Pep Guardiola, describing a manager who balances warmth and intensity in equal measure.

Speaking to ItsAllOutFooty, the forward recalled an unexpectedly relaxed introduction to the Manchester City boss. Guardiola’s office, he said, was filled with soft music and a welcoming atmosphere.

“He was just so energetic,” Semenyo said. “I went into his office, soft music playing in the background, it smelled so nice. He was like, ‘We’re happy to have you here. Continue your fine form and hopefully we’ll compete for the league.’”

The initial meeting left an impression of calm and encouragement. But Semenyo quickly discovered another side to the highly regarded coach.

“He’s generally relaxed,” he continued. “It’s when you get into meetings, that’s where he’s serious.”

The contrast became clear during Semenyo’s first team meeting under Guardiola. The Spaniard’s intensity took centre stage as he paced the room, fully absorbed in his message.

“I remember the first meeting I had, he was just pacing in front of the room,” Semenyo said. “I was thinking, ‘Is this normal?’ Looking back, no one’s laughing, so I’m on my own. He’s so passionate.”

Guardiola, widely considered one of football’s most meticulous tacticians, has long been known for his demanding approach. Semenyo’s account adds a personal perspective, highlighting the blend of calm leadership and relentless drive that has defined the manager’s success.