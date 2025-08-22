16 hours ago

The Dansoman Circuit Court has sentenced a 48-year-old head porter, Yaw Asare, to two years in prison for unlawfully damaging sections of the newly constructed Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange in Accra.

Asare’s conviction was secured under Section 172 of the Criminal Offences Act (Act 29), which criminalises unlawful destruction of property.

A statement issued on August 22, 2025, by the Ministry of Roads and Highways and signed by its Head of Public Relations, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, revealed that Asare was arrested on June 9, 2025 after destroying parapet beams and accessories on the interchange.

The Ministry described the incident as part of a disturbing trend of vandalism and other acts of destruction against public road infrastructure, including repeated crashes that damage traffic lights.

It warned that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“The Ministry will continue to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service to ensure that anyone found unlawfully damaging public road infrastructure is prosecuted and made to face the full rigours of the law,” the statement stressed.

The Ministry also urged the public to help safeguard road infrastructure, noting that continued acts of vandalism drain national resources that could be used to expand Ghana’s transport network.