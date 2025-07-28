3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama is calling on Ghana’s Ministry of Health and economic planners to treat healthcare as a strategic investment—not a financial burden.

Speaking at the 2025 Africa Health Sovereignty Summit on Tuesday, August 5, President Mahama emphasized that health should be seen as a critical engine of national development, driving productivity, job creation, and economic inclusivity.

“We must stop viewing health as a drain on the economy,” he said. “It is, in fact, a powerful engine for job creation, reducing inequalities, and preserving the dignity of every citizen.”

He stressed the importance of reframing the economics of wellbeing, urging leaders across the continent to adopt a mindset that prioritizes long-term health outcomes as a foundation for sustainable growth.

President Mahama also challenged economists to reconsider how national budgets and productivity are calculated. He argued that healthcare spending should be recognized as a productivity multiplier—not merely a cost.

“Let’s reframe how we define progress. Health is not a cost, it’s an investment that fuels every sector of our economy,” he noted.

The summit, attended by policymakers, health experts, and international partners, centered on building Africa’s health sovereignty—ensuring African nations can finance and deliver healthcare without overreliance on foreign aid.

President Mahama’s remarks reinforced the summit’s central theme: that investing in health is investing in people, prosperity, and the future of the continent.