1 hour ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has dismissed accusations that he demanded a 23 percent commission from the contractor of the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS), describing the claims as completely unfounded.

Speaking on Adom TV’s *Badwam* morning show, Mr. Akandoh said the allegation “doesn’t make sense,” insisting that it stemmed from a disagreement over a new maintenance agreement rather than any financial impropriety.

“Why would I offer to sign a service maintenance agreement if I was going to ask for a commission? It doesn’t even make sense. He can go to hell and say what he wants. What matters is that I do the job I was assigned,” he said.

The Minister clarified that the issue involved differences in contract terms, not corruption. “The service maintenance agreement is completely different from an extension. I never demanded a commission. If someone wants to destroy me, they can lie, but it won’t work,” he stated.

Recounting a confrontation with the vendor during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he said, “This guy insulted me on the streets of New York, head-on. Not everything we hear or see should be believed.”

Mr. Akandoh emphasized his humility and honesty, describing himself as “a village boy and rice farmer” who is not motivated by money. “Even after the UNGA, I offered him another service maintenance agreement. When he came with an invoice for nearly a million dollars, I asked, ‘On what basis can we pay you this?’ That’s how reasonable I am,” he added.

He concluded that false accusations are part of public life but vowed to remain focused on his duties. “People are trying to tarnish my image, but I’m looking out for bigger issues than this,” he said.