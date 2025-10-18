2 hours ago

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced a series of new government measures aimed at simplifying the shipment and clearing of medical equipment and supplies into Ghana.

The move, he said, is to address long-standing challenges faced by charitable organizations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and philanthropists in donating medical items to the country’s health institutions.

Speaking during a working visit to the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Koforidua on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Akandoh disclosed that a special desk has been created at the Ministry of Health to facilitate and fast-track the clearance of imported medical equipment.

The initiative is part of government’s broader effort to promote partnerships and enhance access to quality healthcare across the country.

The Health Minister made the announcement while interacting with the Operation Walk Team from Syracuse, New York, a 49-member delegation of health professionals currently undertaking a seven-day free surgical mission at the hospital.

The team, comprising orthopedic surgeons, nurses, anaesthesiologists, physiotherapists, physician specialists, and volunteers, is performing joint replacement surgeries for patients suffering from vascular necrosis of the hip and knee, especially those living with sickle cell disease.

Akandoh, who was accompanied by the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, commended the visiting medical team for their humanitarian work and dedication to Ghana’s health sector.

He emphasized that the government’s vision aligns with such initiatives, which not only provide relief to citizens but also contribute to Ghana’s emerging medical tourism agenda.

“This outreach is a major relief for many Ghanaians who would have otherwise been unable to afford the high cost of orthopedic surgeries. The government will continue to work closely with Operation Walk to extend similar interventions to other parts of the country,” he assured.

The Minister further disclosed that the Ministry is finalizing plans to expand the partnership with Operation Walk to include medical outreach in northern, central, and other underserved regions of Ghana. “Government will do whatever it takes to strengthen this collaboration and ensure these missionary services reach every Ghanaian in need,” he stated.

He also appealed to organizations and individuals who wish to donate medical equipment or consumables to liaise directly with the Health Ministry to ensure transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution.

“These are the kinds of partnerships Ghana needs — ones that restore hope and dignity to patients while strengthening our health system,” Akandoh emphasized.

The Clinical Director and Leader of Operation Walk – New York, Dr. Kimberly Murray, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health and the management of St. Joseph Catholic Hospital for their warm reception and continued collaboration.

She revealed that the team is expected to perform about 100 joint replacement surgeries during the week-long outreach, significantly improving the lives of patients who have lived with chronic pain and disability for years.­

Dr. Murray acknowledged the logistical challenges involved in transporting medical supplies into Ghana but reaffirmed the team’s commitment to sustaining the program and supporting Ghana’s orthopedic care capacity.

“The dedication of the local doctors and nurses continues to inspire us. Together, we are not only treating patients but also building lasting medical expertise in Ghana,” she added.