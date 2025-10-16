Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has warned that Ghana could face a shortage of job opportunities for as many as 180,000 trained healthcare professionals by the end of 2028 unless urgent measures are taken to address the growing backlog.

Speaking during an interview on The Point of View on Channel One TV, the Minister revealed that the current number of unemployed healthcare workers stands at approximately 74,000. However, with thousands more graduating each year, the figure is expected to rise significantly.

“By the end of 2026, we have an additional 23,000. By the end of 2027, we have an additional 35,000. By the end of 2028, we have about 47,000. So by the end of 2028, if we don’t employ anybody, this 74,000 is still outstanding — we will have not less than 180,000 trained and they will be at home,” he said.

The Minister noted that the government is working on a gradual recruitment plan and exploring international partnerships to manage the increasing number of unemployed health workers.

“So there is a strategy going forward. What we are seeking to do now is that gradually, government will be employing some of them as we move along,” he said.

“We are also looking at what we call managed migration — how we will be able to export some of them. About 13 countries have responded, but the difficulty is that most of these countries that have responded, they need a specialist,” he added.

Mr. Akandoh also highlighted the financial challenge of addressing the backlog, estimating that Ghana would need at least GHS 6 billion annually to clear the current gap.

His remarks come amid rising frustration from unemployed nurses and midwives who are calling for placement, as well as growing criticism from the Minority in Parliament over the government's handling of health sector employment.