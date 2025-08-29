12 hours ago

The Ministry of Health has rejected claims that the committee investigating the alleged assault of a nurse at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital, was biased in its work.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Tony Goodmann, insisted that the process was conducted with fairness and professionalism.

“That is not correct. We engaged everyone, including the doctor who assessed the nurse. He is a specialist, and the committee’s work cannot be undermined.

This was a comprehensive exercise. Our priority is not pointing fingers but finding ways to strengthen the system,” he stressed.

The final report, submitted to Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh on Wednesday, confirmed that while eyewitnesses and video evidence captured a heated verbal confrontation between Ralph St. Williams and hospital staff, there was no proof to substantiate allegations of physical assault.

Beyond the incident, the committee highlighted broader systemic issues at Ridge Hospital, including inadequate staffing, poor security arrangements, and malfunctioning diagnostic equipment.

The nurse at the center of the case, Rejoice Tsotso Bortei, later complained of pain in her left hand.

Medical examinations revealed no fracture or dislocation, and she was treated with pain relief and offered psychological support.

However, Jefferson Asare, Greater Accra Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), disputed the findings.

He argued that the attending physician had diagnosed multiple bruises and swelling but was not invited to testify before the committee.