12 hours ago

The Ministry of Health has constituted an investigation committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old engineer, Charles Amissah, following allegations that he was refused emergency treatment at several hospitals in Accra.

In a statement released by the ministry, the committee has been tasked with establishing the facts leading to Mr. Amissah’s death after he reportedly sustained injuries in a hit-and-run accident on February 6, 2026.

According to the ministry, reports received so far suggest that the victim was allegedly denied emergency admission and treatment at the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The ministry noted that the case has sparked widespread public concern about the accessibility and responsiveness of emergency healthcare services in the country.

“The committee is committed to uncovering the facts and recommending improvements to strengthen emergency care nationwide,” the statement said.

As part of its work, the committee has invited the public, healthcare professionals, eyewitnesses and civil society organisations to submit written testimonies or any relevant information regarding experiences with emergency healthcare delivery.

The Ministry indicated that all submissions must be received by March 11, 2026.

Officials emphasised that public participation will be crucial in helping authorities identify gaps and implement measures to ensure that emergency medical services in Ghana are accessible, responsive and effective.