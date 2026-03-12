10 hours ago

The Ministry of Health has suspended Fredrick Anaba, Principal of the College of Nursing Nkanchina, with immediate effect over allegations of exceeding approved student admission quotas and introducing unauthorised academic programmes.

In a statement issued on March 12, the Ministry said the suspension forms part of an administrative investigation into the 2025/2026 admissions process at the institution.

According to the Ministry, a formal query was earlier sent to Mr Anaba on February 19, 2026, seeking clarification over suspected irregularities in the admissions exercise.

After reviewing his response, authorities concluded that a full-scale investigation was necessary to establish the facts surrounding the matter.

The Ministry has therefore directed Mr Anaba to hand over administrative duties to the Acting Vice Principal to ensure that academic and administrative activities at the college continue without disruption while the probe is underway.

The statement emphasised that the Ministry remains committed to strictly enforcing approved admission quotas and authorised academic programmes across all health training institutions in the country.