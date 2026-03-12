9 hours ago

Health authorities in the Kpandai District have raised concerns over a growing number of HIV infections after two major health facilities recorded a combined 93 new cases between January 2025 and February 2026.

The cases were reported by the Kpandai District Hospital and the Evangelical Church of Ghana Hospital, with health officials warning that women and young people remain the most affected groups.

Data from the Kpandai District Hospital show that 60 HIV cases were confirmed in 2025, while 11 additional infections were recorded between January and February 2026, bringing the total number of cases at the facility to 71 during the period. All patients have been enrolled on antiretroviral therapy (ART) for treatment.

Health officials described the trend as worrying, noting that most of the newly diagnosed patients are females, particularly young women.

The hospital also recorded 13 exposure cases in 2025, mainly involving accidental cuts or medical contact, with all affected individuals receiving immediate post-exposure prophylaxis treatment.

Authorities further highlighted a troubling rise in drug and substance abuse within the district. Between February 2023 and February 2026, the facility documented 34 drug-related cases, with 31 involving males. Some of the affected youth were admitted in critical condition due to excessive alcohol or drug consumption.

Health officials say the district now ranks third in HIV prevalence in the Northern Region, after Tamale and Yendi.

They attribute the rise in infections to several factors, including rapid population growth, risky sexual behaviour such as multiple sexual partnerships, irregular public education campaigns and limited funding for prevention programmes. Certain cultural practices, including widow inheritance without prior HIV testing, have also been cited as contributing to the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Evangelical Church of Ghana Hospital recorded 22 confirmed HIV cases in 2025 and 10 additional infections between January and February 2026, bringing its total to 32 cases within the period. The facility also reported seven exposure incidents, with all affected individuals receiving prompt medical treatment.

Counselling Officer at the hospital, Ruth Ama Badu Akonenyge, described the HIV prevalence rate in the district as high, particularly among people aged 18 to 45 years, with women being the hardest hit.

In an interview with Graphic Online, Ms Akonenyge attributed the surge to multiple sexual partnerships and inconsistent condom use.

“The virus is real in Kpandai,” she stressed, urging residents—especially the youth—to abstain from casual sex, remain faithful to one partner or use condoms consistently to reduce transmission.

She said the hospital had intensified HIV testing and counselling services to encourage early detection and treatment, but expressed concern about periodic shortages of testing kits.

Ms Akonenyge also identified stigma, discrimination and denial as major barriers to effective HIV control, explaining that some infected individuals struggle to accept their status, while fear of social rejection discourages others from testing early or adhering to treatment.

She encouraged people who test positive to disclose their status to their partners, comply with prescribed medication and take precautionary measures to prevent further spread. She also urged residents to take advantage of voluntary testing services, noting that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and quality of life.

The Queen Mother of Katiejeli, Nana Abunabaso I, described the situation as a growing public health concern.

“Our youth are destroying themselves with drugs and unprotected sex. This affects their dignity, their health and their future,” she said, calling on authorities to intensify efforts against illegal drug sales and strengthen moral and health education in the district.

She also urged parents to closely monitor their children.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive, Haruna Abdul-Karim, announced the formation of a District HIV/AIDS Committee to strengthen awareness campaigns and pledged financial support from the District Assembly to address the situation.

He also appealed to the Ministry of Health, the Ghana AIDS Commission, non-governmental organisations and development partners to provide additional support to help reduce new infections.

Health authorities are calling for sustained public education, expanded voluntary testing, improved access to testing kits and increased funding for prevention programmes to reverse the rising trend.

With women and young people bearing the greatest burden of the infections, stakeholders warn that urgent and coordinated interventions are needed to prevent the situation from escalating further.