3 hours ago

Heart of Lions have expressed interest in Asante Kotoko defender Yahaya Dawumi as the Kpando-based club kicks off early preparations for the upcoming season.

Reports from Kumasi suggest that Dawuni is also being pursued by Legon Cities, adding to the competition for the promising defender.

Both Heart of Lions and Legon Cities have reached out to Dawuni to discuss his availability.

The 20-year-old center-back, however, is carefully weighing his options, prioritizing a move to a club that can offer him more playing time.

Dawuni joined Asante Kotoko last summer from Division One League side Susubiribi Sporting Club.

Despite his potential, he struggled to secure a spot in the first team and did not make any appearances for Kotoko.

Nonetheless, his talent has not gone unnoticed, with both Heart of Lions and Legon Cities eager to bolster their squads with his addition.

The interest in Dawuni underscores the competitive nature of the transfer market in Ghana's top flight as clubs look to strengthen their rosters ahead of the new season.