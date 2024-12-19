3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara remains unwavering in his belief that his long-term plan will lead the Phobians to the Ghana Premier League title, despite their agonizing 1-0 defeat to rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The loss, which came courtesy of a last-minute goal in the 95th minute, left Hearts fans disheartened and some questioning the coach's credentials.

However, Ouattara, despite the setback, stayed true to his vision for the team and dismissed the idea of a hasty conclusion being drawn after just a handful of games.

“I don’t, I can’t come and ask somebody his view before I do something. All the 18 clubs need to take the league. All the 18 clubs," Ouattara explained in a defiant response to the criticisms.

"No coach in this game, in this league, can tell you you don’t need the league. We play just 13 matches. You are taking your quickly conclusion.

We are playing just 13 matches. After the 34 matches, my plan is not to stay in the Premier League. We need one ultimate. So the plan is to win the league.”

The defeat to Kotoko saw the Porcupine Warriors move up to fifth place on the table with 21 points, leapfrogging Hearts of Oak, who now sit in seventh, just two points behind their rivals and three points off the league leaders, Heart of Lions.

Despite the tight competition and the emotional blow of the loss, Ouattara remains confident that his team will recover and keep their focus on the ultimate goal: the league title.

His message of patience and belief in his strategy signals that Hearts’ season is far from over, and the coach’s ambition remains firmly set on bringing glory back to the club.