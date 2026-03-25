3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has backed efforts by the Ghana Football Association to strengthen the technical team of the Ghana national football team, but insists more needs to be done ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎The GFA recently expanded the team’s backroom staff, bringing in experienced personnel including French coach Alain Ravera and Kim Lars Björkegren as assistant coaches.

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‎They are joined by Spanish analyst José Daniel Martínez Alfonso, who will focus on scouting and match analysis, while Carlos Lozano Romero returns as physiotherapist after working with the squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Performance coach Dwayne Peasah Paa Kwesi completes the revamped structure.

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‎Speaking to Graphic Sports, Dramani welcomed the additions but cautioned that the current setup still falls short of what is required at the highest level.

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‎“It’s the right decision, but still inadequate in my opinion. The World Cup presents an opportunity for learning and growth, so more hands are needed, both behind the scenes and on the bench,” he said.

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‎He pointed to sports science and medical support as critical areas needing further investment.

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‎“Sports science is crucial to keep players refreshed, especially during matches. Some members of the technical team must also focus on scouting potential opponents and analysing different aspects of the game,” he added.

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‎The Black Stars are currently preparing for international friendlies against the Austria national football team and the Germany national football team, as they continue their build-up to the World Cup.

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‎Ghana will face Austria on 27 March before travelling to Stuttgart to take on Germany, with the matches expected to provide key insights for the technical team as preparations intensify.