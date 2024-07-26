2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has shed light on the internal issues within the playing squad that contributed to the team's challenging 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians finished the season in 14th place with 45 points, narrowly securing their position with a 3-2 victory over Bechem United on the final day.

During a press conference on Thursday, July 25, Ouattara openly discussed the club's struggles, emphasizing that the problems were rooted within the playing group.

"Last season, after the game against Bofoakwa Tano at WAFA Park, our problems started," said the Ivorian coach. "The issues were internal and not with the board or management but within the playing body itself."

He elaborated on the nature of these issues, stating, "We’re trying to solve it. Sometimes it’s personal problems between the technical team and the players and also among the players themselves.

The resignation of the goalkeeper coach worsened the situation."

To strengthen their squad for the 2024/25 season, Hearts of Oak have signed goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, defender Samuel Amofa, and former Nations FC players Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and Michael Awuah Mensah.

Following their loss to Asante Kotoko in the inaugural Democracy Cup, Hearts of Oak are set to face Heart of Lions in the Homowo Charity Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 11.